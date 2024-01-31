ADVERTISEMENT

Mohit Suri sets new-age love story at Yash Raj Films

January 31, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

The banner’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, is debuting as producer with the project

The Hindu Bureau

Mohit Suri

Director Mohit Suri (Kalyug, Aashiqui 2) will helm a new-age love story produced by Yash Raj Films. The banner’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, is debuting as producer with the project under the guidance of Aditya Chopra.

ALSO READ
Kartik Aaryan to headline ‘Aashiqui 3’, Anurag Basu to direct

“The company will produce a young love story that will touch your hearts, and they have partnered with one of the best film-makers of this genre, Mohit Suri. Mohit has delivered huge hits with this genre and he will direct this film aimed at the youth of the country,”a source close to the development said.

“Mohit has an amazing track record of making soul-stirring romantic films throughout his career and he is being backed by a banner like YRF that is known to have produced the biggest romantic films that this country has ever seen. This combination makes the project extremely exciting,” the source added.

ALSO READ
Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer ‘War 2’ gets a release date

The as-yet untitled film is set to go on floors later this year. The cast of the film will be announced soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US