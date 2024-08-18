ADVERTISEMENT

Mohanlal’s directorial debut ‘Barroz’ gets new release date

Published - August 18, 2024 12:22 pm IST

The 3D fantasy drama is based on the book ‘Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure’ by Jijo Punnoose

PTI

Release date announcement poster of ‘Barroz’ | Photo Credit: @mohanlal/Instagram

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz is now all set to hit the screens on October 3, the makers announced on Saturday (August 17).

The release date of the 3D fantasy drama, which was announced back in 2019, has been delayed multiple times. It was previously scheduled to be released on March 28.

Jijo Punnoose of My Dear Kuttichathan (1984) fame has written the script based on his novel Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure.

Barroz has music scored by Lydian Nadhaswaram. Hollywood composer Mark Kilian, known for working on films like Deep Blue Sea 3 and Pitch Perfect, has composed the background score.

The film has cinematography by Santosh Sivan and editing by B Ajith Kumar. Barroz is backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

