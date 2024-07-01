ADVERTISEMENT

Mohanlal’s ‘Devadoothan’ to re-release soon; actor shares new poster

Published - July 01, 2024 01:29 pm IST

The film also stars Jaya Prada, Vijayalakshmi, Janardhanan, Jagathy Sreekumar, Murali, Sarath Das and Vineeth Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of Mohanlal’s ‘Devadoothan’ | Photo Credit: @ActorMohanlal/Facebook

Veteran actor Mohanlal’s 2000 film Devadoothan is all set for a re-release. Said to be coming out in 4K remastered version, Mohanlal and the film’s director Sibi Malayil took to their respective social media handles to share the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shobana and Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s favourite pairs, to reunite in Tharun Moorthy’s ‘L 360’

Devadoothan revolves around a gifted musician who is haunted by a spirit. The film also stars Jaya Prada, Vijayalakshmi, Janardhanan, Jagathy Sreekumar, Murali, Sarath Das and Vineeth Kumar. Produced by Siyad Koker under the banner of Koker Films, the film was written by Raghunath Paleri.

The film, which has accumulated a cult following over the years, won three Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value, Best Music Director and Best Costume Designer. Santosh Thundiyil did the cinematography and the film’s music is by Vidyasagar.

Mohanlal re-elected president of AMMA for the third time

According to reports, Mohanlal’s iconic Manichitrathazhu (1993) is also set for a rerelease later this month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US