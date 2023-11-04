ADVERTISEMENT

Mohanlal's 3D fantasy film 'Barroz' gets a release date

November 04, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

‘Barroz’ is Malayalam star Mohanlal’s directorial debut and is produced by Antony Perumbavoor

PTI

Poster of ‘Barroz’ | Photo Credit: @Mohanlal/Twitter

Cinema veteran Mohanlal on Saturday announced that his much-anticipated 3D fantasy drama film Barroz will release in cinemas on March 28, 2024. The Malayalam actor shared the release date of the movie, which also marks his directorial debut, along with a new poster on his official page on X.

"Here's an official announcement to mark your calendars – Barroz is coming to cinemas on 28th March 2024! Don't miss out on what's next," Mohanlal wrote.

Barroz was first announced in 2018 and went on floors in 2021. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while the music is composed by Lydian Nadhaswaran and Mark Kilian. The project is backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

