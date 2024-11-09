Mohanlal - Shobana’s film helmed by Tharun Moorthy titled ‘Thudarum’

We had previously reported that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s 360th film will be directed by Tharun Moorthy of Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka fame. The film reunites Mohanlal with actor Shobana after 20 years in what marks their 56th film together.

Last week, it was announced that the film’s shooting, which went on floors in April this year, was wrapped up. Now, the makers have revealed that the film, initially titled L 360, is now titled Thudarum. The film’s first look was also released featuring Mohanlal with a group of schoolchildren.

Written by Tharun and KR Sunil, Thudarum is produced by Rejaputhra Vishal Media. Thudarum‘s supporting cast includes Binu Pappu, Maniyanpilla Raju, Farhaan Faasil, and Thomas Mathew. The film has cinematography by Shaji Kumar, music by Jakes Bejoy, sound design by Vishnu Govind, and editing by the late Nishadh Yusuf and Shafeeque VB.

Tharun made his debut in 2021 with the crime thriller Operation Java, starring Lukman, Balu Varghese, and Binu Pappu. In 2022, he re-teamed with Lukman and Binu for the drama film, Saudi Vellakka, which also starred Devi Varma and Sujith Shankar in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, last seen in the ZEE5 anthology series Manorathangal, has Jeethu Joseph-directed Ram, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, Nanda Kishore’s Kannada film Vrushabha, Joshiy’s Rambaan, Sathyan Anthikkad’s Hridayapoorvam, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.

