Mohanlal reunites with director Joshiy for ‘Rambaan’

October 30, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

The actor and director last collaborated for the 2015 film ‘Laila O Laila’

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Rambaan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Mohanlal will be reuniting with filmmaker Joshiy for a film titled Rambaan. The title was revealed during the film’s pooja launch which happened on Monday in Kochi. 

The first look of the film, penned by actor Chemban Vinod Jose, was also shared by the makers. It features Mohanlal atop a car, holding a hammer and a gun. Mohanlal took to X to share the first look. 

The film will have Mohanlal and Joshiy collaborating after eight years. The duo last collaborated for the 2015 film Laila O Laila. Bankrolled jointly by Chembosky Motion Pictures, Einstein Media and Nextel Studios, more details about Rambaan are expected soon. 

Meanwhile, the veteran filmmaker is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Antony, starring Joju George and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles. The film is slated to be released on November 23. Mohanlal, on the other hand, has Empuraan 2, Neru, Vrushabha and Malaikottai Vaaliban in different stages of production.

