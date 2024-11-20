ADVERTISEMENT

Mohanlal-Mammootty film with Mahesh Narayanan gets rolling

Updated - November 20, 2024 03:23 pm IST

The highly-anticipated project, tentatively titled ‘MMMN’, went on floors in Sri Lanka

The Hindu Bureau

Kunchacko Boban, Mohanlal and Mammootty on the sets of Mahesh Narayanan’s movie. | Photo Credit: @kunchacks/Instagram

The highly-anticipated project involving superstars Mammooty and Mohanlal went on floors in Sri Lanka on November 19, 2024 (Wednesday). The Malayalam film, tentatively titled MMMN, is directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mammootty-Gautham Menon film titled ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ purse’; first look out

Visuals of the film’s launch in Sri Lanka went viral on social media. The film is reported to also have Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Fahadh Faasil. The makers are yet to officially announce the project.

The movie is bankrolled by Antony Perambavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas and Anto Joseph’s AJFC. Manush Nandan, who worked in Dunki (2023)starring Shah Rukh Khan, is the movie’s cinematographer.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:‘Empuraan’: Mohanlal’s ‘Lucifer’ sequel, directed by Prithviraj, gets a release date

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The project reunites Mammootty with Mohanlal after 16 years. Mohanlal played a small role in Mammootty’s Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty (2013). Much before that movie, in 2011, Mammootty essayed a cameo in Mohalal’s Christian Brothers. The two had meaty roles in the mutlistarrer Twenty Twenty in 2008.

Mammootty is working on a project with Tamil filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon. Titled Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, the movie is likely to be an investigative thriller. Mohanlal is awaiting the release of Empuraan, the much-awaited sequel to Lucifer, the 2019 blockbuster. His other projects are Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum with Shobhana and Hridayapoorvam with Sathyan Anthikad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US