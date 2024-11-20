 />
Mohanlal-Mammootty film with Mahesh Narayanan gets rolling

The highly-anticipated project, tentatively titled ‘MMMN’, went on floors in Sri Lanka

Updated - November 20, 2024 03:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kunchacko Boban, Mohanlal and Mammootty on the sets of Mahesh Narayanan’s movie.

Kunchacko Boban, Mohanlal and Mammootty on the sets of Mahesh Narayanan’s movie. | Photo Credit: @kunchacks/Instagram

The highly-anticipated project involving superstars Mammooty and Mohanlal went on floors in Sri Lanka on November 19, 2024 (Wednesday). The Malayalam film, tentatively titled MMMN, is directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

Mammootty-Gautham Menon film titled ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ purse’; first look out

Visuals of the film’s launch in Sri Lanka went viral on social media. The film is reported to also have Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Fahadh Faasil. The makers are yet to officially announce the project.

The movie is bankrolled by Antony Perambavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas and Anto Joseph’s AJFC. Manush Nandan, who worked in Dunki (2023)starring Shah Rukh Khan, is the movie’s cinematographer.

ALSO READ:‘Empuraan’: Mohanlal’s ‘Lucifer’ sequel, directed by Prithviraj, gets a release date

The project reunites Mammootty with Mohanlal after 16 years. Mohanlal played a small role in Mammootty’s Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty (2013). Much before that movie, in 2011, Mammootty essayed a cameo in Mohalal’s Christian Brothers. The two had meaty roles in the mutlistarrer Twenty Twenty in 2008.

Mammootty is working on a project with Tamil filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon. Titled Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, the movie is likely to be an investigative thriller. Mohanlal is awaiting the release of Empuraan, the much-awaited sequel to Lucifer, the 2019 blockbuster. His other projects are Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum with Shobhana and Hridayapoorvam with Sathyan Anthikad.

Published - November 20, 2024 03:14 pm IST

