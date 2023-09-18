ADVERTISEMENT

Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ to release on this date

September 18, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

Written by PS Rafeeque, ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ also features Sonalee Kulkarni, Katha Nandi, and Danish Sait

The Hindu Bureau

Release date poster of ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ | Photo Credit: @Mohanlal/X

Malaikottai Vaaliban, actor Mohanlal’s much-anticipated film with filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery is all set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024. The star announced the news today with a special poster.

Malaikottai Valiban is written by PS Rafeeque, who has previously collaborated with Lijo for Amen. The film, which reportedly features Mohanlal as a wrestler from the pre-Independence era, was shot for around 130 days in Rajasthan, Chennai, and Puducherry.

ALSO READ
Mohanlal - Jeethu Joseph’s ‘Neru’ goes on floors 

Malaikottai Vaaliban also features Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni, Bengali actor Katha Nandi (seen this year in Thalaikoothal), and actor-comedian Danish Sait.

ALSO READ
Mammootty wraps up shooting for ‘Bramayugam’

Lijo is joining hands with his frequent collaborators for the technical department of the film; the cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan, music is composed by Prashant Pillai, and editing is by Deepu Joseph.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaikottai Valiban is produced by John & Mary Creative, the production house launched by former Kerala Minister of Labour Shibu Baby John, along with Max Labs, and Century Films.

Mohanlal, last seen in Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Monster and Shaiji Kailas’ Alone, has the Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, Jeethu Joseph-directed Ram, Jeethu Joseph’s NeruLucifer sequel Empuraan, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.

Well known for helming films like City of GodAngamaly DiariesJallikattu, and Churuli, Lijo’s last film was Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US