Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery team up for their next

The film is set to be produced by John & Mary Creative, Max Labs, and Century Films

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 17:12 IST

Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mohanlal | Photo Credit: @Mohanlal/Twitter

There were speculations earlier that Malayalam star Mohanlal will team up with filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for his upcoming film. The news is now confirmed. Mohanlal shared pictures with the filmmaker on social media handles to announce the news.

Earlier, some reports had suggested that the upcoming film will be a period drama that tells the story of a wrestler. However, there is no confirmation yet.

The new project is produced by John & Mary Creative, the production house launched by former Kerala Minister of Labour Shibu Baby John, along with Max Labs, and Century Films.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, who was recently seen in Monster, will be seen next in Shaiji Kailas’ Alone. He also has the Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, Jeethu Joseph-directed Ram, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.

Lijo’s next film is Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty.

