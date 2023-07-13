Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph reunite for their next

July 13, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Veteran actor Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph are reuniting for the fifth time for a project. The duo had previously collaborated for Drishyam, Drishyam 2, 12th Man, and the yet-unreleased Ram: Part 1.

Aashirvad Cinemas, who bankrolled the Drishyam films and 12th Man, took to their Twitter handle to announce the news.

While there have been many speculations about a possible Drishyam 3, it remains unclear if this is the announcement regarding the same.

There is also no news regarding Ram: Part 1, which started production in 2019. The production of the film was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before resuming in August 2022. The status of the production remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be seen next in Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Jailer, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, and Lucifer sequel Empuraan. He also has his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.

He will soon begin shooting for Vrushabha, his upcoming multilingual film with Kannada filmmaker Nanda Kishore.

