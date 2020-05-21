Mohanlal announces ‘Drishyam 2: The Resumption’ on his 60th birthday

On the occasion of his 60th birthday, Mohanlal has announced the sequel to his 2013 blockbuster Drishyam, which was directed by Jeethu Joseph and became the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 50 crores. It also inspired remakes in several Indian languages, most notably Kamal Haasan’s Tamil version which was also a huge success.

The sequel, titled Drishyam 2: The Resumption, seems like it will follow the events of the film, in which Mohanlal’s character Georgekutty, hatched a sensational plan to cover up a murder and save his family.

Director Jeethu Joseph returns for the sequel, which will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor. As soon as the Kerala government allows permission to resume shooting, Drishyam 2 will go on floors with the rest of the cast and crew finalised.

Mohanlal and Jeetu Joseph had also recently collaborated for Malayalam thriller, Ram, which also stars Trisha. It is unclear whether Ram will be put on hold, while the shooting of Drishyam 2 gets underway.

Mohanlal was last seen in Malayalam film Big Brother.