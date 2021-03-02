Sudheer Babu’s third film with Mohana Krishna Indraganti

Earlier this week, actor Sudheer Babu featured in a short video to talk about his new Telugu film to be directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and he urged viewers to guess the title, going by the clue in the video. A day later, the actor revealed the title to be Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. The romance stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead, and marks the third collaboration between Sudheer and Mohana Krishna after the romance drama Sammohanam and the action thriller V.
The film that went on floors on Monday is produced jointly by B Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli. Cinematographer P G Vinda, editor Marthand K Venkatesh, music composer Vivek Sagar, actors Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Srinivas Avasarala are among those who have worked with the director in the past and are a part of this film.
Post the success of Uppena, Krithi Shetty has become sought after in Telugu cinema and is also a part of Rahul Sankrityan’s Shyam Singha Roy starring Nani.
