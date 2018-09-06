Meet the actors of ‘C/o Kancharapalem’

Humble beginnings, hard work and continual upbeat attitudes paved the way for actors to their success in C/O Kancharlaplem. Releasing on Friday, the drama defined as “an unconventional love story” is directed by Venkatesh Maha.

Mohan Bhagath

Mohan Bhagath exemplifies that age is but just a number when it comes to realising dreams. Armed with a commerce degree from Badruka College, a course in performing arts from Telugu University and a diploma in University of Hyderabad, he set out to pursue a career in acting. He is playing a primary role in one of the four stories directed by Venkatesh Maha titled C/O Kancharapalem releasing this week. “After doing two plays and getting plaudits, I tried working in commercial films. I thought I won’t fit into this system where you won’t even know the story and you role till the last minute. In theatre we do in-depth study, the description of the character etc. Here there is nothing, they will say it is ‘a friend’ role. It is very upsetting,” says Mohan of his experiences of attending auditions and on the sets of mainstream cinema.

People with a background in theatre or from acting institutes do find such an atmosphere strange, at least initially. Mohan’s friend who was working in the popular television serial Mogali Rekulu suggested he approach Bindu Naidu, writer of the serial. She gave him his first job, which was five years back. The character he played kept growing and he became financially stable. He adds, “At home people did not know what I was doing and was shocked after seeing me on TV. After a while I found my work monotonous, the serial was wrapping up and I began getting more such offers. My purpose was not being served, there was no job satisfaction despite the recognition.”

Bindu Naidu offered him Sravana Sameeralu but by then he had made up his mind to get into films. He was advised not to travel with one foot in television and the other in cinema. After quitting television, he faced many personal and professional problems. Relationships were estranged and back home, his family was upset about his instability. Around this time Venkatesh Maha approached him and gave him the script of C/O Kancharapalem. Mohan recalls, “I felt very excited and jumped at the offer. Maha saw an independent film I worked in and I was on board to play a character called Gaddam. I was at the same stage in life like what the character I was going through in the film. Everyone said I did well and I thought I was at the right stage of my life to perform the role. Gaddam is a mature guy yet there is some innocence in him. He takes whatever life gives him. Doesn’t believe in god and believes in humanity and loves the girl unconditionally.” So after the film release, will he stick to cinema? He shoots back, “If I’m not satisfied, I simply move ahead. That’s how I am.”

Karthik Rathnam

Another talented Hyderabadi, the 21-year-old Karthik is playing the lead in one of the stories in Kancharapalem. He has known short film director Aparna Malladi from childhood and worked in her films; she introduced him to Venkatesh Maha. Karthik discusses his passion for theatre and how his mother supported him. He shares, “I was interested in stage dramas in school and after that I performed one for Nandi Natakotsavalu and won the best child artiste award in Khammam. I am still with the theatre and since I am a freelancer, I perform in various groups. My mother has always supportedme, from the time I was nine or ten years old when I began acting.”

Karthik’s plan was to study and earn well and then get into movies but luckily things started looking up for him quite early. As a child artiste he worked in two feature films — in Nagaram Nidrapothunnavela and Bhairava and now his debut in a primary role is in C/O Kancharapalem. “I wanted to get into direction and I assisted Maha for this film too. I play a Christian boy who does small chores for a local goon but goes to Araku to find work when he falls in love,” he says and adds, “Producers Suresh and Rana Daggubati are backing us, it is exciting and the reach has become big. I saw the film and it has been made in sync sound. You will have a good experience in the theatre,” he says of his role and outcome of the movie.

Praneeta Patnaik

Praneeta Patnaik is excited and also a bit nervous on the eve of the release of C/O Kancharapalem. The Vizag girl is currently pursuing MBA in Gitam University and her second year exams are slated around the same time as the release of the film. A classical dancer, she was spotted at her dance school by debut director Venkatesh Maha. “Dance is in our family. Even my brother learnt it to some extent. Maha was looking for a dusky and earthy looking girl, with shades of feminism,” says Praneeta describing the prerequisites.

She shares that as a child, she would watch dance-based films of Kamal Hassan and K Vishwanath, . “I participated in Miss Vizag contest and was the finalist in the pageant. This fetched me notice and I was offered modelling, short film and web series assignments. Well wishers suggested I wait for a better opportunity, perhaps a movie offer and I finally got it.”

Praneeta is more than happy with her role and wishes to be a part of meaningful cinema like this in the future too. She shares, “I am just like the character that I play, I am daring, love taking risks, a bit aggressive. I don’t want to be a part of cinema where I just do two songs and disappear. Even if the footage is small, even if I am not the lead, I need a character that will be spoken about for years to come.”

Elaborating on her role, Praneeta says, “I needed to work on my speaking to make it Brahmin-style; it wasn’t that easy. In the story, I am born and brought up in an orthodox Brahmin family and fall in love with a Christian boy, “ adding “I have lived in Vizag for many years but have never visited Kancharapalem. When I saw Kancharapalem I wondered how people live there in such narrow lanes and by lanes. We didn’t have a caravan as it was a small budget film, so we would rest in one of the houses there. We could eat, drink and rest anywhere and people would treat us affectionately;there was such warmth. I cherish those memories.”