‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’ trailer: The man behind the movies

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its new documentary, Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli. Helmed by Raghav Khanna and co-directed by Tanvi Ajinkya, the docu-feature delves into the creative genius of Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for modern blockbusters like Baahubali, RRR and Eaga.

From his childhood fascinations and family influences to moments of doubt and triumph, the documentary unveils the unseen, human side of the legend, said the makers in a press note.

Presented by Anupama Chopra, the doc features an interview with Rajamouli along with luminaries like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as close friends and colleagues such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan and M. M. Keeravani.

“Storytelling is the heart of my existence — it’s what I am passionate about and will always continue to pursue. I am overwhelmed by the immense admiration and love that audiences have shown for my work,” S.S. Rajamouli said in a statement. “It’s truly humbling to see Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Film Companion Studios come together to share my story. This docu-film is a way of expressing gratitude to my fans and loved ones for being an integral part of my journey. Their support inspires me to keep creating and entertaining.”

Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli will stream on Netflix from August 2.

