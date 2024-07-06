ADVERTISEMENT

‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’: Netflix announces documentary on ‘RRR’, ‘Baahubali’ filmmaker

Published - July 06, 2024 12:37 pm IST

The documentary is helmed by Raghav Khanna and co-directed by Tanvi Ajinkya

The Hindu Bureau

SS Rajamouli | Photo Credit: Courtesy Of Netflix

Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Film Companion Studios partner for an upcoming biographical documentary feature titled Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli. With an interview with Rajamouli, behind-the-scenes footage, and captivating narratives, this collaboration endeavours to encapsulate the filmmaker’s creative universe, showcasing his influence on Indian and international cinema, and his innovative contributions to filmmaking. 

ADVERTISEMENT

SS Rajamouli unveils ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ animation series

Presented by Anupama Chopra, the documentary also features insights from global luminaries like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as close friends and colleagues such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan. The documentary is helmed by Raghav Khanna and co-directed by Tanvi Ajinkya.

In a statement, the documentary makers said, “Rajamouli is celebrated as a multifaceted talent — a master storyteller, perfectionist, and international sensation. But what fuels his remarkable success? This docu-film sheds light on untold stories and perspectives from his family and collaborators.”

Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ravi Varman among 487 new Academy members

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India, shares, “S.S. Rajamouli is an icon whose visionary storytelling and cinematic brilliance has built deep fandom and put Indian cinema on the global map. His adventurous spirit and mastery of fantasy and epic genres have left an indelible mark on entertainment-loving audiences globally, breathing life into iconic tales from Indian history and culture. Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli offers a unique glimpse into the master storyteller’s creative world and mind like never before. I can’t wait for audiences to be enthralled by his journey.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US