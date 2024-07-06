GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’: Netflix announces documentary on ‘RRR’, ‘Baahubali’ filmmaker

The documentary is helmed by Raghav Khanna and co-directed by Tanvi Ajinkya

Published - July 06, 2024 12:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli | Photo Credit: Courtesy Of Netflix

Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Film Companion Studios partner for an upcoming biographical documentary feature titled Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli. With an interview with Rajamouli, behind-the-scenes footage, and captivating narratives, this collaboration endeavours to encapsulate the filmmaker’s creative universe, showcasing his influence on Indian and international cinema, and his innovative contributions to filmmaking. 

SS Rajamouli unveils ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ animation series

Presented by Anupama Chopra, the documentary also features insights from global luminaries like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as close friends and colleagues such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan. The documentary is helmed by Raghav Khanna and co-directed by Tanvi Ajinkya.

In a statement, the documentary makers said, “Rajamouli is celebrated as a multifaceted talent — a master storyteller, perfectionist, and international sensation. But what fuels his remarkable success? This docu-film sheds light on untold stories and perspectives from his family and collaborators.”

Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ravi Varman among 487 new Academy members

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India, shares, “S.S. Rajamouli is an icon whose visionary storytelling and cinematic brilliance has built deep fandom and put Indian cinema on the global map. His adventurous spirit and mastery of fantasy and epic genres have left an indelible mark on entertainment-loving audiences globally, breathing life into iconic tales from Indian history and culture. Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli offers a unique glimpse into the master storyteller’s creative world and mind like never before. I can’t wait for audiences to be enthralled by his journey.”

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema / documentary films / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.