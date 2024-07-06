‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’: Netflix announces documentary on ‘RRR’, ‘Baahubali’ filmmaker

Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Film Companion Studios partner for an upcoming biographical documentary feature titled Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli. With an interview with Rajamouli, behind-the-scenes footage, and captivating narratives, this collaboration endeavours to encapsulate the filmmaker’s creative universe, showcasing his influence on Indian and international cinema, and his innovative contributions to filmmaking.

Presented by Anupama Chopra, the documentary also features insights from global luminaries like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as close friends and colleagues such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan. The documentary is helmed by Raghav Khanna and co-directed by Tanvi Ajinkya.

In a statement, the documentary makers said, “Rajamouli is celebrated as a multifaceted talent — a master storyteller, perfectionist, and international sensation. But what fuels his remarkable success? This docu-film sheds light on untold stories and perspectives from his family and collaborators.”

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India, shares, “S.S. Rajamouli is an icon whose visionary storytelling and cinematic brilliance has built deep fandom and put Indian cinema on the global map. His adventurous spirit and mastery of fantasy and epic genres have left an indelible mark on entertainment-loving audiences globally, breathing life into iconic tales from Indian history and culture. Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli offers a unique glimpse into the master storyteller’s creative world and mind like never before. I can’t wait for audiences to be enthralled by his journey.”