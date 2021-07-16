‘Modern Love’ Season 2 trailer: NYT’s romance anthology is back playing Cupid

Kit Harington and Lucy Boynton in season 2 of ‘Modern Love’

16 July 2021 13:00 IST

The new edition of the anthology features names such as Kit Harington, Minnie Driver, Kathryn Gallagher and Anna Paquin, among others

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of the second season of its romance anthology Modern Love.

The second season will premiere Friday, August 13, on the platform globally. The new season of the anthology series, inspired by The New York Times column of the same name, consists of eight half-hour episodes, all which will be released together on the same day.

The cast of the second season includes names such as Kit Harington, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Kathryn Gallagher, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Jack Reynor, among others.

The official synopsis of the project reads, “Love breaks all the rules. This anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms. Each episode brings to life a different story that has been inspired by the New York Times' popular Modern Love column. A collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations.”

John Carney serves as writer, director and executive producer of Modern Love. John Crowley (Brooklyn), Marta Cunningham (Insecure) Jesse Peretz (Glow), and Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) will also direct episodes of the anthology series with Celine Held and Logan George (Topside) co-directing an episode.

Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregman also serve as executive producers on Season 2, along with Choire Sicha and Caitlin Roper of The New York Times, with Sean Fogel and Miriam Mintz serving as producers. Daniel Jones, editor of the “Modern Love” column, serves as a co-producer. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story, and The New York Times.

The season was filmed in Albany, New York City, Schenectady, and Troy, New York and Dublin, Ireland.