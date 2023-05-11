‘Modern Love Chennai’: Trailer of Tamil anthology of love stories out

May 11, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

The trailer of Modern Love Chennai, a six-episode Tamil anthology, is out on Amazon Prime Video. The anthology is the third adaptation of the acclaimed franchise Modern Love, helmed by John Carney. The other chapters were Modern Love Mumbai, and Modern Love Hyderabad.

The series, which brings together gifted creators like veteran Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel ( Kaadhal, Vazhakku Enn 18/9), Rajumurugan ( Joker), Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja, premiers on Amazon Prime Video on May 18.

Thiagarajan Kumararaja, who made the acclaimed Super Deluxe, is back after four years. The trailer shows love stories involving people of varied age groups from different strata of society. It gives a glimpse of a puppy love between a school-going couple, an office romance, and the vagaries of love in the middle age. The anthology aims to reflect the soul of Chennai through its stories.

The anthology’s soundtrack boasts of popular names like Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, G V Prakash Kumar, and Sean Roldan. Ilaiyaraaja, the maestro, has also donned the role of a lyricist. Yugabharathi and Bakkiyam Sankar have also written songs for the film.

The Chennai chapter of the franchise features Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, Srikrishna Dayal, Ashok Selvan, T J Bhanu, Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, Vasundhara, Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Pawan Alex, Aniiruth Kanakarajan, Kishor, Ramya Nambessan, Vijayalakshmi, Wamiqa and PB.

The anthology is produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist. The names of the anthology are Lalagunda Bommaigal (directed by Rajumurgan), Imaigai (Balaji Sakthivel), Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji (Krishnakumar Ramakumar), Margazhi (Akshay Sundher), Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal (Bharathiraja) and Ninaivo Oru Paravai (Thiagarajan Kumararaja).