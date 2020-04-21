‘Modern Family’ bids warm final goodbye, despite a bumpy road to the finale

After a run of 11 seasons spanning over a decade, Modern Family came to an end earlier this month with a two part series finale, the second part of which aired on April 8.

The final episode began with Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) secretly using their RV parked outside their house as a much needed escape from the Dunphy house that is bursting at its seams: Alex (Ariel Winter) has moved back in after giving up her high-flying job for a research position, Hayley (Sarah Hayland) is still living there with Dylan (Reid Ewing) and their twins, and Luke (Nolan Gould) seems to have no other plans for the foreseeable future.

The Tucker-Pritchetts Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) have meanwhile, adopted their second baby and along with their daughter Lily (Aubery Anderson-Emmons) are moving to a bigger house. At the Pritchetts, Jay (the impeccable Ed O’Neill), Gloria (Sofia Vergara) and Joe (Jeremy Maguire) are gearing up to bid farewell to Manny (Rico Rodriguez), who will soon be off on a trip with his father.

For many of us who stuck with the mockumentary sitcom all these years, the conclusion was what we had come to expect of the show: comforting, warm and filled with smiles. We’ve watched characters (and cast members in a few cases!) literally grow up in front of our eyes through the show.

Lily, from a baby into a teen whose eye-rolls and Sarcasm can put Mitchell to shame. Manny and Luke from school kids, into adults now trying to find their place in the world. We watched, hoping for the best as Claire hesitantly went back to working after years of being a stay-at-home mom and cheered as she thrived. When gay marriage was made legal in California, we squealed in delight for Mitch and Cam. We laughed at Jay’s struggles as he tried to adapt to retirement and move on from making closets to dog beds. Even Gloria, whose character development initially felt rather stilted, was later shown to have a blossoming interest in a career as a realtor. In a rather touching moment in the finale, Jay even tells Gloria “You’re feeling guilty about working. Don’t. Do you think I ever felt guilty working while you held down the fort here?” as he encourages her to go out there and ‘crush it’.

It was several moments like these: inspiring, touching and often reflective that made the show something many of us kept coming back to despite the fact that the characters sometimes veered into being caricaturish and one-note. Interest levels might have declined in the mockumentary format the show stuck to — which initially had been hailed as offbeat and fresh — but for the loyal fans who stuck on: this just meant more of Phil’s fumbles, Jay’s hilarious (though sometimes uncomfortably prejudiced) annoyance and Mitch’s take on Cam’s quirks.

Through its run, the show sought to address culture, society and evolving trends sticking to its mostly light tone as well as amassed several major awards for its ensemble cast: many of whom have gained significant recognition. Ty Burell, who played the doting, warm and hilarious Phil Dunphy however remained exceptional till the very end. Even in the last scene, he struggles and breaks away from a group family hug only to hurriedly join in again, declaring that it was ‘awful’.

The run up to the finale however had been an especially bumpy one. The final two seasons weren’t what one had come to expect from the show whose initial seasons had taken TV audiences across the world by storm. The writing had become noticeably sloppier, with characters often facing the brunt on-screen. Several fans, for instance, had questioned why Sarah Hayland, who plays Hayley Dunphy, did not feature in an episode which had the Dunphy grandad’s funeral.

The two-part finale was however, among the better episodes of the final season, with the series writer attempting to establish a satisfactory ‘next step in life’ for all the members of the dysfunctional family we have come to love.

In a voice-over at the end, Jay sums it all up very nicely (as he always does), “Life is full of change — some big, some small. I learned a long time ago you can fight it or you can try to make the best of it. And that’s all a lot easier if you’ve got people who love you helping you face whatever life throws at you.”