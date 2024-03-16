Model and actor Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles home is destroyed in fire

March 16, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Delevingne is currently appearing in a production of ‘Cabaret’ on London’s West End and was apparently not at home

The Los Angeles home of model and actor Cara Delevingne was destroyed in a fire. One firefighter was taken to a hospital in fair condition with unspecified injuries, and one unidentified person from the house suffered minor smoke inhalation, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said on Friday. ALSO READ ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ teaser: Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts pilot a pregnancy horror

Delevingne shared several Instagram stories referring to the fire after TMZ reported that the house in the Studio City neighbourhood that was engulfed in flames before dawn belonged to her. Delevingne is currently appearing in a production of Cabaret on London's West End and was apparently not at home.

Firefighters arrived at the two-story house to find heavy fire in the rear, which destroyed a room and spread to the attic, Prange said. Once fire crews made certain everyone was out of the house, they took a defensive position and the roof collapsed. It took them more than two hours to put out the flames.

Hours later, Delevingne, shared a video that showed a street full of fire trucks with lights flashing. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help,” another Instagram story read.