MM Keeravani begins composing for ‘Gentleman 2’

July 19, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

The film is directed by A Gokul Krishna

The Hindu Bureau

KT Kunjumon and MM Keeravani  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Veteran producer KT Kunjumon, known for bankrolling Gentleman back in 1993 that marked the debut of director Shankar, is back with a sequel for the film. Directed by A Gokul Krishna, the new project will feature music by MM Keeravani who recently bagged the Oscar for RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ track.

According to reports, Keeravani has commenced composing songs for the film at the Bolgatty Palace Island Resort in Kochi. Reportedly, the film will be launched in a grand manner in Chennai soon.

Gentleman 2 will feature cinematography by Ajayan Vincent and Thotta Tharani will oversee art direction. The film will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. More details on the cast are expected soon.

Keeravani won the best original song for his joyously energetic anthem ‘Naatu Naatu’. The music was written by Keeravani with lyrics by Chandrabose. The track is the first song from an Indian film to earn a nomination and win in the best original song category.

