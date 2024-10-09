GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mithun Chakraborty: Was told dark-skinned actors wouldn’t survive in Bollywood

The actor, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest cinema honour, addressed the prejudice he faced regarding his skin colour while building a career in the film industry

Published - October 09, 2024 11:14 am IST

ANI
New Delhi, Oct 08 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu presents the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, at the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi, Oct 08 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu presents the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, at the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday | Photo Credit: ANI

Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 8.

President confers 70th National Film Awards; Mithun Chakraborty receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The award, presented by President Droupadi Murmu, is the highest accolade in Indian cinema, celebrating lifetime achievements in the industry. The legendary actor was met with a standing ovation from attendees, including dignitaries and fellow artists. During his acceptance speech, Mithun reflected on his journey in the film industry, sharing poignant anecdotes from his early career. "My God, my Respected President, my Respect Minister, and all the best people on the dais, I have been on this stage three times. After receiving my first National Award, I was overwhelmed by the praise, and it distracted my focus," he recalled.

He humorously recounted a conversation with a producer after a screening of his debut film 'Mrigayaa'. "After finishing the film, I asked a senior colleague how he felt about it. He complimented my acting but cheekily remarked on my attire, saying he could only imagine how I'd look with clothes on. It struck me later that I was bare in the film," Mithun recalled, sparking laughter in the audience.

Mithun Chakraborty interview: ‘I believed I was Al Pacino’

Mithun also candidly shared his journey through the highs and lows of the industry, particularly after winning his first National Award. "I thought I had become Al Pacino. I began to treat producers dismissively. But reality hit when a producer kicked me out of his office. That day, I realized I was not Al Pacino, and it marked the end of my delusions," he shared, emphasizing the lessons learned from his experiences.

The actor addressed the prejudice he faced regarding his skin colour, revealing, "Many told me that dark-skinned actors wouldn't survive in Bollywood. I prayed to God, Could you change my colour? But eventually accepted that I couldn't alter my complexion. Instead, I focused on my dancing skills, determined to become so remarkable that audiences would overlook my skin colour. That's how I transformed into the 'sexy, dusky Bengali babu,'" he stated, earning applause from the audience, including Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Reflecting on his career, Mithun remarked, "I received nothing on a platter; everything I earned was through hard work. I often questioned God for my struggles, but after receiving this award, I feel at peace and will never complain again." In an inspiring conclusion to his speech, Mithun encouraged aspiring actors: "Never stop dreaming. Remember, when you go to sleep, don't let your dreams sleep. If I can do it, so can you."

Jani Master never left prison; bail grant nullified with revocation of national award

Affectionately known as 'Mithun Da' by his fans, Mithun Chakraborty made his film debut in 1976 with 'Mrigayaa', where he captivated audiences with his versatile acting. His portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor in his debut, and he later won two additional National Film Awards for 'Tahader Katha' (1992) and 'Swami Vivekananda' (1998). Beyond acting, Mithun has made a significant impact in the music industry with iconic dance numbers like 'I Am a Disco Dancer', 'Jimmy Jimmy', and 'Super Dancer'. These tracks have become timeless classics, loved by generations of fans. Most recently, Mithun Chakraborty appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'.

