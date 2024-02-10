GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata

Chakraborty reportedly expressed uneasiness on his return home from a film shoot and was rushed immediately to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment

February 10, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

ANI
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty | Photo Credit: -

Veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. Chakraborty, 73, reportedly expressed uneasiness on his return home from a film shoot and was rushed immediately to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. More details regarding his health are awaited.

Mithun Chakraborty talks about investment and ideology in the run-up to WB rural polls

Chakraborty was recently named as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024. Fondly called Mithun Da by his fans, the actor began his career with the Mrinal Sen-directed film Mrigayaa, which fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin are some of his other popular films. Chakraborty joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground, commonly known as the "Maidan", on March 7, 2021.

