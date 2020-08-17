Music director Mithoon talks about recently-released Khuda Hafiz

17 August 2020 11:40 IST

How music director Mithoon composed the entire album of Khuda Haafiz from his home in Mumbai along with a team from across the world

“There is no formula to create a hit song, one just needs to be honest and it will eventually be appreciated by people,” says music director Mithoon who has composed several hits such as ‘Tum Hi Ho’, ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga’ and ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage’.

The Mumbai-based musician’s latest work is for Khuda Hafiz, starring Vidyut Jimmwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi and Aahana Kumra. Inspired by real events, the movie is an action-thriller set against the backdrop of the 2008 recession. It follows an Indian expat searching for his missing wife in a foreign land.

It is his first OTT release. “I am excited to see the kind of response we receive for the songs because this is the first time my songs are a part of the movie’s narrative. Each song plays an important role in taking the plot forward,” says the musician, adding, “The character of Sameer played by Vidyut is a quiet person, so the songs showcase his feelings. Two songs from the movie — ‘Khuda Hafiz’ sung by Vishal Dadlani and ‘Jaan Ban Gaye’ by Armaan Malik — have released on music streaming platforms and are getting a great response.”

The project was also his first attempt at composing an album virtually where all musicians recorded from their home. “Sonu Nigam was in Dubai, Vishal Dadlani was at his farmhouse in Pune, Vishal Mishra was in Chandigarh, Ishaan Chhabra was in Arizona and Javed Ali was in New Delhi while I was in Mumbai. The process did take a lot more time than usual as we had to keep sending recordings back and forth. The mixing was also done virtually, so the whole process took about three months,” he adds.

When asked if composing virtually will be the way forward, Mithoon says, “I am a person who respects personal connections and spontaneous responses, so this would not be my first choice. Given the situation, adapting to times is the only way forward. I was not happy when I realised that I had to record the album for Khuda Haafiz virtually and had almost given up on the project. But my director Faruk Kabir called me and made me understand that it is in such times that people turn to music for solace,” says the 35-year-old composer.

He is currently working on his first Yash Raj Film, Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Ronit Roy. “I am also gearing up for a single with T-series were I will be featuring in the song. For long I have kept away from the cameras and let my music do all the talking, but now I am up for new adventures,” he adds.

Khuda Hafiz premiered on Disney+ Hotstar recently.