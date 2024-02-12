GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mithila Palkar to make her Tamil debut alongside Vishnu Vishal’s brother Rudra in ‘Oho Enthan Baby’

Darbuka Siva, known for composing music in films like ‘Enai Nokki Paayum Thoatta’ and ‘Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee’, is the music director of the film

February 12, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(L-R): Rudra, Vishnu Vishal and Mithila Palkar

(L-R): Rudra, Vishnu Vishal and Mithila Palkar | Photo Credit: @VVStudioz/X

Actor Vishnu Vishal is introducing his brother Rudra with the film Oho Enthan Baby which the actor will be bankrolling under his Vishnu Vishal Studioz. The film, apart from making Rudra’s acting debut, will also mark the Tamil debut of Little Things-fame Mithila Palkar. 

Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar on growing up with 'Little Things'
Vishnu Vishal on 'Lal Salaam' and why he isn't worried about the opening-day collections of this film

Also produced by Raahul of Romeo Pictures along with KV Durai of D Company, Oho Enthan Baby is said to be a from com directed by Krishnakumar Ramkumar. Apart from being an ad filmmaker, Krishnakumar is also an actor-turned-director, who is known for helming Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji for Prime Video’s Modern Love Chennai.

Darbuka Siva, known for composing music in films like Enai Nokki Paayum Thoatta and Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, is the music director of the film. Dani Raymond is in charge of cinematography while Pranav R and Rajesh are handling editing and art direction respectively. To be shot across Chennai and Goa, the shoot of Oho Enthan Baby commenced on Sunday. 

