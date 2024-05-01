Missy Elliott boards Universal Pictures’ untitled Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry project

May 01, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

Missy Elliott will be a part of Universal Pictures’ untitled Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry musical film. The actor joins Halle Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry and Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph in the coming-of-age musical set in Virginia Beach in the summer of 1977, reported Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michel Gondry of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind fame will direct the project while Martin Hynes (Toy Story 4, The Magician’s Elephant) and Steven Levenson have written the script. The project will be produced by Williams and Mimi Valdes through i am OTHER and Gil Netter through Gil Netter Productions. The film is based on Williams’ childhood in the city’s Atlantis Apartments

The film marks Elliott’s first time on the screen since her voice over in DreamWorks’ animated film Shark Tale in 2004. She had performed a cover of Car Wash alongside Christina Aguilera, reported Variety.

ALSO READ:Kelvin Harrison Jr to star in new Michel Gondry & Pharrell Williams musical, Da’Vine Joy Randolph in talks

Since she burst into the scene in the mid-1990s, Elliott has won four Grammys and sold more than 30 million records. Elliott, who continues to collaborate with major artists such as Ariana Grande and Lizzo, has released six studio albums.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.