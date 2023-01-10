HamberMenu
'Mission Majnu': Trailer of Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna's spy thriller out

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on January 20

January 10, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

ANI
Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna in stills from ‘Mission Majnu’

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna in stills from ‘Mission Majnu’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

The trailer of the upcoming spy thriller Mission Majnu was unveiled by the makers on Monday. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead.

In the trailer, Sidharth plays a RAW operative who travels to Pakistan to learn more about that nation's nuclear capabilities and whether they are planning a bomb with India as its target. Similar to Raazi, Sidharth marries a Pakistani woman to establish his identity in the nation and maintain a cover. He works as a tailor during the day and is a superspy for India at night.

Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is a patriotic thriller inspired by true events showcasing one of India's most covert operations of taking down Pakistan's efforts of a nuclear attack.

With a story by Parveez Shaikh and Aseem Arrora, the film has a screenplay written by Sumit Batheja along with Parveez and Aseem.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta under their banners RSVP and GBA, Mission Majnu is set to premiere on Netflix on January 20.

