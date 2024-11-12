ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ trailer: Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt for possible franchise conclusion

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:09 am IST

This follow-up to last year’s ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’, which earned over $571 million globally, is expected to draw blockbuster attention as one of the summer’s biggest releases

The Hindu Bureau

Tom Cruise in a still from ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ | Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

The much-anticipated Mission: Impossible 8 has officially been titled Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, and a thrilling first trailer has just been released. In a social media post on Monday, Tom Cruise shared the film’s title and poster, captioning it with the line, “Every choice has led to this.”

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ review: Tom Cruise ups the ante once again and succeeds in style

As Cruise’s iconic character, Ethan Hunt, appears once again leaping between continents and dodging enemies, the trailer, lasting just over two minutes, builds anticipation for what’s being billed as the climactic entry in the franchise.

Directed and written by longtime series collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning boasts an ensemble cast that includes familiar faces like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby, as well as newcomers such as Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, and Katy O’Brian.

This follow-up to last year’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which earned over $571 million globally, is expected to draw blockbuster attention as one of the summer’s biggest releases.

Set for release on May 23, the film comes as Paramount hints that this may be the concluding chapter of Ethan Hunt’s saga, hoping to elevate audience anticipation for what could be Cruise’s final mission.

