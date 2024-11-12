 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ trailer: Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt for possible franchise conclusion

This follow-up to last year’s ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’, which earned over $571 million globally, is expected to draw blockbuster attention as one of the summer’s biggest releases

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tom Cruise in a still from ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’

Tom Cruise in a still from ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ | Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

The much-anticipated Mission: Impossible 8 has officially been titled Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, and a thrilling first trailer has just been released. In a social media post on Monday, Tom Cruise shared the film’s title and poster, captioning it with the line, “Every choice has led to this.”

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ review: Tom Cruise ups the ante once again and succeeds in style

As Cruise’s iconic character, Ethan Hunt, appears once again leaping between continents and dodging enemies, the trailer, lasting just over two minutes, builds anticipation for what’s being billed as the climactic entry in the franchise.

Directed and written by longtime series collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning boasts an ensemble cast that includes familiar faces like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby, as well as newcomers such as Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, and Katy O’Brian.

This follow-up to last year’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which earned over $571 million globally, is expected to draw blockbuster attention as one of the summer’s biggest releases.

Set for release on May 23, the film comes as Paramount hints that this may be the concluding chapter of Ethan Hunt’s saga, hoping to elevate audience anticipation for what could be Cruise’s final mission.

Published - November 12, 2024 10:51 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.