‘Mission Impossible’ casts ‘Severance’ star Tramell Tillman for next film

April 23, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

The actor joins Katy O’Brian, Nick Offerman, and Hannah Waddingham as newcomers to the iconic franchise

The Hindu Bureau

Tramell Tillman in a still from Apple TV’s ‘Severance’

Best known for his breakout role in Apple TV’s Severance, Tramell Tillman is set to join the cast of the highly anticipated eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Tillman’s role in the film, along with specific plot details, remains shrouded in secrecy.

Tillman will join a star-studded ensemble that includes newcomers Katy O’Brian, Nick Offerman, and Hannah Waddingham, alongside franchise veterans such as Tom Cruise, Henry Czerny, and Ving Rhames. The film is being produced by Cruise and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, with a release date slated for May 23, 2025.

With a diverse range of screen credits including Dietland, Godfather of Harlem, and Hunters, Tillman earned critical acclaim and award nominations for his performance in Severance, with SAG and Spirit Award nods. The second season of Severance is currently under production with no official release date.

Originally titled Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two, the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible sequel is currently slated for May 23, 2025.

