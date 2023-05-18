‘Mission Impossible 7’ trailer out; Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt for a deadlier mission

May 18, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

The trailer for the seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible film is out. Titled Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, the film features Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt.

The synopsis from the makers read, “In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most”

Apart from Cruise, the film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales and Pom Klementieff. The rest of the cast includes Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney.

Christopher McQuarrie is helming the project which he has co-written with Erik Jendresen. Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled to release in theatres on July 12 while its sequel, Dead Reckoning Part Two is slated to release on June 28, 2024.

