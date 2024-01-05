ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mission: Chapter 1’ trailer: Arun Vijay fights against odds for his daughter in Vijay’s action thriller

January 05, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

The film also stars Amy Jackson, Nimisha Sajayan and Abi Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Mission: Chapter 1’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that director Vijay is teaming up with Arun Vijay for a film titled Mission: Chapter 1. The film’s trailer has now been released by the makers.

The trailer features Arun Vijay fighting against odds in a bid to save his daughter who seems to be in trouble. The trailer also introduces us to Nimisha Sajayan and Amy Jackson’s characters.

The film marks Amy’s return to Tamil cinema after a hiatus. Mission: Chapter 1 also stars Abi Hassan, Bharath Bopanna, Baby Iyal, Viraaj S and Jason Shah. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the story and screenplay are by A Mahadev.

With music by GV Prakash, Sandeep K Vijay and Anthony are handling cinematography and editing respectively. Mission: Chapter 1 is slated to release on January 12.

Watch the film’s trailer here:

