Missing actor Gurucharan Singh returns home after 24 days

Missing actor Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi's character in TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', returned home on May 17 after 24 days, officials said.

According to a police officer, Singh had gone for a spiritual journey during which he visited several Gurudwaras and religious places in Punjab.

He returned home on Friday early morning, the police officer said, adding that his statement has been recorded before the magistrate and he is fine.

The 51-year-old actor was supposed to board a flight from here to Mumbai on April 22 evening but never reached his destination. His father, who lives in Palam, had informed the local police after his phone was found unreachable.

The police had registered an FIR of abduction.

