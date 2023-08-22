‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ trailer: Anushka, Naveen promise a hearty, relevant, and fun rom-com

August 22, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

The trailer of the upcoming Telugu romantic-comedy Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, was released by the makers on Monday. Written and directed by Mahesh Babu P, the film is set to release in theatres on September 7 on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The two-minute trailer promises a fun entertainer that shows Anvitha Ravali Shetty (Anushka), a young woman working as a professional chef and looking for a suitable partner meeting an easy-go-lucky stand-up comedian named Sidhu Polishetty (Naveen). As we realise later in the trailer, Anvitha doesn’t believe in relationships or marriages but wants a partner only to help her conceive a child.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty also stars Jayasudha and Murali Sharma in supporting roles. Produced by Vamsi-Pramod of UV Creations, the film has music composed by Radhan. Nirav Shah handles the cinematography, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao takes care of the edits.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty marks Anushka’s return to the big screen after a long hiatus. Naveen was last seen in the 2021 hit comedy film Jathi Ratnalu.

