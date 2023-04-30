ADVERTISEMENT

‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ teaser: Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty promise a fun rom-com

April 30, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

The rom-com marks Anushka’s return to the big screen

The Hindu Bureau

Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty in a still from ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ | Photo Credit: UV Creations/YouTube

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu movie Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, was released by the makers on Saturday. Billed as a romantic comedy, the film is written and directed by Mahesh Babu P.

The one-minute teaser shows Anushka as Anvitha Ravali Shetty, a professional chef, a practical individual, and someone who sees food as “science and not magic.” Then comes Naveen, as stand-up comedian Sidhu Polishetty, someone who takes life as it comes. The teaser, also featuring actors like Jayasudha and Murali Sharma, promises a good romance story with ample comedy, thanks to Naveen’s well-known comedic timing.

Produced by Vamsi-Pramod of UV Creations, the film has music composed by Radhan. Nirav Shah handles the cinematography, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao takes care of the edits.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty marks Anushka’s return to the big screen after a long hiatus. Naveen was last seen in the 2021 hit comedy film Jathi Ratnalu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US