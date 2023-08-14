ADVERTISEMENT

‘Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty’ gets a new release date

August 14, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

While the film was earlier supposed to release on August 4, it got postponed reportedly due to post-production work

The Hindu Bureau

Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty in a still from ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ | Photo Credit: UV Creations/YouTube

We had previously reported that Anushka and Naveen Polishetty are teaming up for a romantic comedy titled Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, directed by debutant Mahesh Babu P. While the film was earlier supposed to release on August 4, it got postponed reportedly due to post-production work.

It’s now known that the film will release on September 7 on the occasion of Janmashtami. The makers of the film released new posters and a video to make the announcement.

Produced by Vamsi-Pramod of UV Creations, the film has music composed by Radhan. Nirav Shah handles the cinematography, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao takes care of the edits.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty marks Anushka’s return to the big screen after a long hiatus. Naveen was last seen in the 2021 hit comedy film Jathi Ratnalu.

CONNECT WITH US