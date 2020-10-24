‘Miss India’ trailer: Keerthy Suresh bats for women entrepreneurs in her new film

The film traces the inspiring journey of a powerful self-made business woman in an unknown country

Netflix today released the trailer of the upcoming Telugu film, Miss India, headlined by Keerthy Suresh. The drama, which is helmed by debutante director Y. Narendranath, will premiere exclusively on Netflix on November 4, 2020.

Miss India traces the journey of Samyukhta Manasa (Keerthy Suresh), a young passionate girl who, in an attempt to fulfill her grandfather’s dream and her own childhood ambition, reinvents herself as she moves to the USA, setting up a successful business in tea. In the process, she goes head to head against the illustrious coffee honcho, while fighting betrayals, adversaries and resistance from her own family.

With Miss India, Keerthy Suresh takes us all on an inspiring journey of a powerful self-made business woman in an unknown country. The film is also dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam.

Speaking about the film, Keerthy said, “Miss India is the beautifully crafted story of Samyukhta, who is determined to not let anything stop her from achieving her dreams . I’m glad this film is releasing on Netflix to a global audience because I feel like it will encourage and inspire many young women to follow their hearts and passions, regardless of the language that they would watch it in. ”