‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 trailer: A restrained Pankaj Tripathi and a violent Ali Fazal are all set for their face-off

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma and Isha Talwar

Updated - June 20, 2024 04:28 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 03:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 

Poster of ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Video has released the much-awaited third season of the crime thriller, Mirzapur. Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha. 

The women of 'Mirzapur': Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi talk about the show’s second season

The trailer features Fazal as Guddu Bhaiyya who calls violence his USP while Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiyya is as restrained as ever with the rest of the characters fighting out for their own objectives.

Director and Executive producer Gurmmeet Singh shares, “The first two seasons of Mirzapur proved to be game changers for the crime thriller genre in the streaming space in India. With Mirzapur 3, we strive to build on the momentum and take the narrative to a whole new level, exploring new facets and dimensions of each character’s life replete with new plot twists. We are incredibly excited for fans to witness the showdown for Mirzapur’s throne unfold in the new season. The stakes have gone notches higher and the canvas has surely become bigger. After a hiatus of three and a half years, we, just like our viewers, cannot wait for the global premiere of Mirzapur 3 on Prime Video.”

Gangs of Mirzapur

Written by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann, Avinash Singh Tomar, Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma, the series’ executive producers, apart from Gurmmeet Singh, include Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Kassim Jagmagia. The ten-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on 5 July 2024.

