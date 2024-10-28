ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mirzapur’ film sets 2026 release, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi to return 

Published - October 28, 2024 11:33 am IST

Actors Divyenndu and Abhishek Banerjee will also be back for the film expansion 

The Hindu Bureau

Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya in ‘Mirzapur’

Popular Indian crime series Mirzapur is getting a film. 

Marking the return of iconic characters like Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), the movie expansion of Mirzapur is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment. The direct-to-streaming release has been scheduled for 2026. Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who played the character Compounder in the series, will also be back for the film along with others. 

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment said in a statement, “It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential Mirzapur experience to our audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen. Over the course of three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters – from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya, to name a few. We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of Mirzapur like never before.”

The third season of Mirzapur began streaming in July this year. The series centres on the criminal landscape of the city of Mirzapur in eastern Uttar Pradesh, controlled by the crime boss and politician Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

