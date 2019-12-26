Mirroring reality

Documentaries have always tried to present the socio-political upheavals of the times. The genre while mirroring concerns of society, also brings to fore touching human stories that keep the audience abreast with reality.

Leading documentary filmmakers, Kamal Swaroop, Kavita Bahl and Nandan Saxena, Umesh Aggarwal and Prantik Basu, suggest films they loved in 2019.

And What Is The Summer Saying

Director: Payal Kapadia

“What Is The Summer Saying” is a film poem about a small village in Maharashtra and its surrounding forest, and it explores the intimate stories told by the voices of some women. The strange smoke emits from the ground like a dream of a time gone by.

What fascinates me about this film is the way it is constructed; memoirs of number of village women are recorded, edited and later taken to studio and an evocative dramatic voice track made. Supporting this voice track, a series of fine composition of the village, its forest and people placed with great cinematic precision.

Oh That’s Bhanu

Director: R.V. Ramani

On the other hand, Ramani’s, “Oh That’s Bhanu”, is stylistically totally different. Over the years, Ramani has developed his own kind of mise en scene where everything is almost a living picture. In “Oh That’s Bhanu”, Ramani explores the life of dancer-theatre artiste Bhanumathi Rao, who suffers from memory loss. In Ramani’s words, “Bhanumathi makes up stories most of the time, but that’s all right. I don’t believe in the idea of truth. I nullify it. Here, Bhanumathi (the character) nullifies it herself. So, her memory loss was never an issue. I started this film in 2014 and two weeks ago, we got a projector and made her watch the film. At first, as usual, she didn’t recognise me; but later, she hit me on the hand.”

Kamal Swaroop, a veteran documentary filmmaker, has made “Pushkar Puran” and “Battle For Benaras”, among others, and won the National Award for “Rangbhoomi”

Janani’s Juliet

Director: Pankaj Rishi Kumar

“Janani’s Juliet”, India's official entry to the Oscar's unsettles you. A poetic, political exploration of love – pitting the lovers against moribund social mores, Pankaj brings Shakespeare into our living rooms. A sparse set, a set of actors, a director ready to explore – in the spirit of six characters in search of a story…

The film digs into the violence unleashed in the name of “honour-killings” in India. As we plunge directly into the action, the film lets you draw upon your own lived experience in these times.

The film is an exquisite performance within a performance – as we watch Pankaj craft his film from the theatrical performances– rather the “making” of the play; the candid discussion between the actors and the director – and the testimony of Kausalya – whose parents tried to kill her for marrying a boy of lower caste. They killed ‘Shankar’ – the boy she married.

The very premise of the film that we are watching a play places the viewer in the gallery. As the main protagonists go through adapting Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” into the Indian context of caste violence, the play transforms into a powerful social statement. The film is rooted in reality through the real story of Kausalya and Shankar.

Pankaj Rishi Kumar subtly keeps introducing the layers of complexity into the film by weaving-in the making of the play, “Chandala”. The dialogue between the theatre director and the actors to adapt the play into the Indian context works as a Greek chorus and keeps the viewer engaged. “You are Juliet’s messengers to me,” the director tells the women cast. As they dig deeper into their own psyche, we also question – why it was all about Romeo even in Shakespeare’s time. Why do we not know more about Juliet?

Pankaj skilfully manages to keep the tension alive between the tender world of love between Jack and Janani (Romeo and Juliet) and the looming threat of its annihilation by a dogmatic society.

Kavita Bahl and Nandan Saxena who have making films for over two decades, have won National Film Award for “Cotton For My Shroud”, “Candles In The Wind” and “I Cannot Give You My Forest”.

Period, End Of Sentence

Director: Rayka Zehtabchi

The film which picked up the Oscar for Best Documentary (Short Subject) at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019, is about village Kathikhera in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, which is less than 75 km away from the national capital – New Delhi.

The film underlines the condition of girls in Hapur, living with the stigma, taboo and shame associated with menstruation. Apparently, most of them have not even heard of the word “pad”. Yes, that too in a country that boasts of more than 900 satellite television channels and all of them are full of TV commercial about sanitary pads. The film chronicles the struggle of these girls. One day, a sanitary pad vending machine is installed in the village. Women learn to manufacture and market their own low cost, biodegradable pads.

One of the key characters in the film is Sneha, a strong young girl with an ambition to join police force to escape the shackles of early marriage. She is amongst key foot soldiers of sanitary pads. It is through her that we realize that the film is not merely a fight for dignity but also against deep rooted patriarchy. It’s a good film that narrates the story of almost 90% rural women in India. As an Indian, it also left me with few questions. And I had to find answers.

After watching the film – I was reminded of famous couplet by Sahir Ludhianvi – “Jinhe Naaz hai hind par wo kahan hain”.

Umesh Aggarwal has been producing and directing television shows and documentary films for 20 years. His films include “The Whistle Blowers”, “Brokering News” and “Jai Ho”, among others.

Tales From Our Childhood

Director: Mukul Haloi

Looking back and reflecting upon the various documentary films that I saw last year, two films that particularly moved and inspired me are “Tales From Our Childhood” by Mukul Haloi and “The Strike and I” by Kshama Padalkar.

In both the films, the filmmaker meanders away from the conventional tropes of non-fiction and re-envisions what it truly means to engage with a subject. They do not shy away from self-doubt and reflect upon the formalism of filmmaking, sometimes even staging a sequence.

In “Tales from our Childhood”, Haloi asks his friend to pose in a uniform borrowed from a dead ULFA boy’s family in his attempt to conjure up the horrid memories that still haunt the landscape of Assam.

The Strike and I

Director: Kshama Padalkar

In “The Strike and I”, Padalkar almost takes the viewer by their hand to keenly observe the internal, as well as the inter-personal dynamics of a four and half month long student protest at FTII. We hear the slogans, the protest songs, at the same time, we are made familiar with the vulnerability of the ones who are in the fringes of the protest. In both these films, the political becomes the personal and the personal, the political.

Prantik Basu, has been making documentaries and short films since 2007. His film “Sakhisona” (2016) won the Tiger Award for Short Films at the 46th Rotterdam IFF.