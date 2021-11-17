Mirnalini Ravi: The ‘Super Deluxe’ alien who is winning hearts with ‘Tum Tum’

The actor next has time-loop sci-fi thriller ‘Jango’ and Vikram’s action film ‘Cobra’ in the works

Tum Tum is everywhere.

The wedding dance number from Tamil film Enemy, released for Deepavali, has been trending this holiday season. Composer Thaman’s energetic beats, coupled with choreography, seem to have clicked among audiences.

At the centre of this hit number is Mirnalini Ravi. “Tum Tum was the perfect opportunity for me. I’m not an expertly-trained dancer, but I do love to indulge in it, and that it’s become such a success is quite overwhelming.”

For someone who is the definition of a modern-day star — she made it into the industry thanks to the the fleeting fame that TikTok and Dubsmash videos provide — Mirnalini is even more thrilled that now people are dancing to her song on social media platforms, with Tum Tum especially going viral on Instagram Reels. “I wouldn’t even have dared to dream of this a few years ago, when I just started recording videos for fun. All I can say is that I’m grateful and lucky.”

She admits though, that not every content creator can make it to the very top. “I was patient with my choices. I could have signed more projects, but I waited for the right scripts. The fact that I started posting TikTok videos well before others caught on to the trend also helped.”

Social media led to her being cast in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s 2019 flick Super Deluxe. Mirnalini’s debut stands out as among the most unique of her characters: she played an alien. “I still remember the director telling me about my role... I was gobsmacked,” she laughs. “I used to wonder then if people would even get the concept. But now that the film has attained cult status, I am very happy about my role. It was way better than debuting as a conventional girl-next-door.”

The Puducherry native, who featured in both Enemy and MGR Magan recently, is now excited for the release of Jango, touted as a time-loop sci-fi thriller. “After two years of waiting, it is fantastic to have three releases back-to-back. But the pressure of waiting to see if people like me in them is intense.”

Mirnalini, who also really cherished acting in her Telugu debut — Gaddalakonda Ganesh — says that she’s looking forward to similar films that portray her in a lively, vivacious manner. “Next up, I will be seen in Vikram sir’s Cobra. From the teaser, people understand that it’s a serious film. My character in it comes as a breath of fresh air and provides the major emotional quotient; I have no doubt everybody is going to love it,” she signs off.