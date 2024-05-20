ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mirai’: Glimpse of Manoj Manchu as Black Sword from Teja Sajja’s film out

Updated - May 20, 2024 01:04 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 12:55 pm IST

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, ‘Mirai’ is set to release in theatres on April 18, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

Manoj Manchu as Black Sword in ‘Mirai’ | Photo Credit: People Media Factory/YouTube

We had previously reported that Hanu-Man star Teja Sajja is teaming up with Eagle-director Karthik Gattamneni for a film titled Mirai. Today, the makers released a special glimpse video of actor Manoj Manchu as the film’s antagonist Black Sword.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video introduces Black Sword as a skilled swordsman, as “one of the most dangerous forces in this world.” As revealed by the earlier released glimpse video of the film, Black Sword is on a mission to take control of the nine sacred scriptures, or Yodhas, that could transform a person into God.

With Tejja’s hero bestowed the responsibility to protect the nine Yodhas, we are set for an epic clash between good and evil.

‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ series review: The animation and the writing needed more punch

Written by Karthik Ghattamaneni and Manibabu Karanam, Mirai also stars Ritika Nayak, who was recently seen in Hi Nanna.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory is producing Mirai which will be released on April 18, 2025, in 2D and 3D formats, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages.

‘Aarambham’ movie review: This science fiction drama partly holds interest
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US