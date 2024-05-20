GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Mirai’: Glimpse of Manoj Manchu as Black Sword from Teja Sajja’s film out

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, ‘Mirai’ is set to release in theatres on April 18, 2025

Updated - May 20, 2024 01:04 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Manoj Manchu as Black Sword in ‘Mirai’

Manoj Manchu as Black Sword in ‘Mirai’ | Photo Credit: People Media Factory/YouTube

We had previously reported that Hanu-Man star Teja Sajja is teaming up with Eagle-director Karthik Gattamneni for a film titled Mirai. Today, the makers released a special glimpse video of actor Manoj Manchu as the film’s antagonist Black Sword.

The video introduces Black Sword as a skilled swordsman, as “one of the most dangerous forces in this world.” As revealed by the earlier released glimpse video of the film, Black Sword is on a mission to take control of the nine sacred scriptures, or Yodhas, that could transform a person into God.

With Tejja’s hero bestowed the responsibility to protect the nine Yodhas, we are set for an epic clash between good and evil.

Written by Karthik Ghattamaneni and Manibabu Karanam, Mirai also stars Ritika Nayak, who was recently seen in Hi Nanna.

TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory is producing Mirai which will be released on April 18, 2025, in 2D and 3D formats, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages.

