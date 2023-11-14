HamberMenu
Mira Nair boards documentary ‘Against the Tide’ as executive producer

‘Against The Tide’, the Sundance-winning documentary, recently clinched the Golden Gateway Award at the recently concluded Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

November 14, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mira Nair

Mira Nair | Photo Credit: Albert Francis J@Chennai

Mira Nair has boarded Sarvnik Kaur’s documentary Against the Tide as an executive producer. The Sundance-winning documentary recently clinched the Golden Gateway Award at the recently concluded Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Mira Nair presided over the jury at the festival.

Against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea, the film tells a tale of friendship and rising conflict between two men. It is about Mumbai-based fishermen Rakesh and Ganesh, who are inheritors of the great Koli fishing knowledge system. While Ganesh embraces technology, Rakesh keeps faith in the traditional fishing methods.

“There is extraordinary cinematography, great humanity, humour and a wonderful way of seeing,” Mira Nair said. “I am honored to be the executive producer of this tale of deep friendship and conflict between two fishermen, as close as brothers, against the backdrop of an adoring sea that turns hostile due to climate change.”

