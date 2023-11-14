Mira Nair boards documentary ‘Against the Tide’ as executive producer

November 14, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Mira Nair has boarded Sarvnik Kaur’s documentary Against the Tide as an executive producer. The Sundance-winning documentary recently clinched the Golden Gateway Award at the recently concluded Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Mira Nair presided over the jury at the festival.

Against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea, the film tells a tale of friendship and rising conflict between two men. It is about Mumbai-based fishermen Rakesh and Ganesh, who are inheritors of the great Koli fishing knowledge system. While Ganesh embraces technology, Rakesh keeps faith in the traditional fishing methods.

ALSO READ:MAMI 2023 closing ceremony highlights: ‘Against The Tide’, ‘Agra’ win honours

“There is extraordinary cinematography, great humanity, humour and a wonderful way of seeing,” Mira Nair said. “I am honored to be the executive producer of this tale of deep friendship and conflict between two fishermen, as close as brothers, against the backdrop of an adoring sea that turns hostile due to climate change.”