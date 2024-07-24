GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Minmini’ trailer: Halitha Shameem’s coming-of-age drama focuses on metamorphosis of mind

The film stars Esther Anil, Praveen Kishore and C Gaurav Kaalai with the technical crew consisting of music composer Khatija Rahman, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Raymond Derrick Crasta

Updated - July 24, 2024 03:03 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 03:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Minmini’ 

A still from ‘Minmini’  | Photo Credit: @thinkmusicofficial/YouTube

Filmmaker Halitha Shameem’s long-awaited Minmini is now all set for release. The makers of the film released the film’s trailer along with the announcement of its release date.

Filmmakers like Lokesh Kanagaraj and Pa Ranjith took to X to share the film’s trailer.

Director Halitha Shameem delves into the world of teens in her sophomore project ‘Minmini’

According to the film’s synopsis, “Minmini is a poignant and powerful drama by Halitha Shameem, exploring the complex emotions of survivor’s guilt with unflinching honesty and heartfelt depth shot over an extraordinary eight-year period. Shot in two phases, 2015 and 2022, this deliberate approach allowed child actors to mature and reprise their roles as adults lending a remarkable continuity to the narrative.“

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija turns composer for Halitha Shameem’s ‘Minmini’

The film stars Esther Anil, Praveen Kishore and C Gaurav Kaalai with the technical crew consisting of music composer Khatija Rahman, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Raymond Derrick Crasta. Manoj has also produced the film along with Murali Krishnan. Minmini is set to hit theatres on August 9.

Watch the trailer of Minmini here:

