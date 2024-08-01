ADVERTISEMENT

Minka Kelly to star in Netflix film ‘Champagne Problems’

Updated - August 01, 2024 04:44 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 03:46 pm IST

The film is helmed by Mark Steven Johnson, known for ‘Ghost Rider’, ‘When in Rome’, and ‘Daredevil’

PTI

Minka Kelly | Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS

Euphoria actor Minka Kelly is set to star in the holiday romantic-comedy film Champagne Problems. Writer-director Mark Steven Johnson, known for Ghost Rider, When in Rome, and Daredevil, will helm the movie for Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly will play a mergers and acquisitions executive who heads to France just ahead of Christmas to seal a deal for a champagne brand. "However, the situation gets complicated when she begins a whirlwind romance with a Parisian stranger who just happens to be the son of the champagne company’s founder," read the official synopsis.

The streamer will announce the film's release date and additional cast details at a later date. Stephanie Slack and Margret H. Huddleston of Off Camera Entertainment are attached to produce Champagne Problems.

Johnson earlier directed the rom-com movie Love in the Villa (2022), starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper, and 2020's Love, Guaranteed featuring Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr, for Netflix.

Kelly will next be seen in Ransom Canyon, a series with the streamer, in which she co-stars with Josh Duhamel.

