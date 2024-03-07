GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ming-Na Wen joins cast of new ‘Karate Kid’ film

Starring Ben Wang in the titular role, the film features Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Joshua Jackson and Sadie Stanley in pivotal roles

March 07, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

ANI
Ming-Na Wen attends the 2024 Hollywood Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Ming-Na Wen attends the 2024 Hollywood Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: Monica Schipper

Actor Ming-Na Wen has now joined the cast of the new Karate Kid film. Much like the film's plot, details of Wen's role are currently under wraps.

The film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the creator and director of Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This and The End of the F--ing WorldPeter Rabbit scribe Rob Lieber will pen the screenplay, while Karen Rosenfelt will produce.

‘Sugar’ trailer: Colin Farrell is fantastic as a private detective investigating a high-profile missing case

As announced earlier, the film will featureAmerican Born Chinese star Ben Wang in the titular role, with Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reprising their characters from previous entries in the franchise. Joshua Jackson and Sadie Stanley will also star.

The Karate Kid films have earned USD 618 million globally and spawned the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Cobra Kai. The series, created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, takes place decades after the events of the original movies, reawakening a rivalry between Macchio's Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Wen stars as Fennec Shand on the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian, and was recently seen in the second season of HBO's Hacks. She was honoured as a Disney Legend in 2019 for her work in numerous Disney projects, including Mulan, Marvel's Agents of Shield and The Joy Luck Club. Notably, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2023

The new Karate Kid film is all set to hit the theatres on December 13, 2024.

