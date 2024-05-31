GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minecraft animated series at works at Netflix

Netflix has announced Minecraft animated series, following success of video game adaptations like ‘Castlevania’ and ‘League of Legends’ at Netflix

Updated - May 31, 2024 05:50 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 05:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Netflix has said that the Minecraft animated series will feature an original story with new characters.

Netflix has said that the Minecraft animated series will feature an original story with new characters. | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

Netflix is planning an animated series based on Minecraft. The streamer’s decision comes right on the back of the best-selling video game completing 15 years.

In the teaser, a green creeper character from the game movies quickly into the middle of a black screen before exploding in a grey cloud. “This just happened: The best-selling game of all time & the biggest streamer in the world are teaming up to bring you a brand new Minecraft Netflix animated series,” reads the official statement from the makers.

While more information about the series is awaited, Netflix has said that the show will feature an original story with new characters. A Minecraft film, with Jack Black as playable character Steve, is set to hit theatres next April.

In recent years, the likes of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Last of Us and Fallout, have done well commercially, reversing the trend of video game adaptations being failures. The likes of Castlevania series, Cyberpunk: Edge Runners and League of Legends spin-off Arkane were succesful at Netflix.

