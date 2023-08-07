HamberMenu
‘Mindcage’, starring Martin Lawrence and John Malkovich, gets an Indian premiere date

The film also stars Robert Knepper, Jacob Grodnik and Aiden Turner

August 07, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Mindcage’,

Poster of ‘Mindcage’, | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Mauro Borrelli’s film Mindcage, starring Martin Lawrence, John Malkovich and Melissa Roxburgh, which was released theatrically abroad, will skip the big screen release in India. The film will stream directly on Lionsgate Play in India from August 18.

Talking about his inspiration behind the film, Director Mauro Borrelli said, “As a director, I want to create a film noir aesthetic and combine it with my love of classical art. I was a painter working in the Italian Museum and reproduced classic works of Titian, Caravaggio, and Raphael. This was my world.” Further adding on, he said, “My hope for Mindcage was to offer a moody experience to the audience and I am overjoyed that we met this initiative. The detective genre has been a constant through the history of cinema and there are challenges to be original, but I feel Mindcage brings original feelings connected with art which other detective stories have not explored.”

An official synopsis for the film read, “In this thriller, detectives Jake Doyle (Martin Lawrence) and Mary Kelly (Melissa Roxburgh) seek the help of an incarcerated serial killer named The Artist (John Malkovich) when a copycat killer strikes. While Mary searches for clues in The Artist’s brilliant but twisted psyche, she and Jake are lured into a diabolical game of cat and mouse, racing against time to stay one step ahead of The Artist and his copycat.

The film also stars Robert Knepper, Jacob Grodnik and Aiden Turner.

